Benefits of Black Alkaline Water: Less harsh on digestive system

Hydration is essential for optimal physical performance, but not all water is created equal. In recent years, black alkaline water has gained popularity as a unique and beneficial option for hydration. But what exactly is black alkaline water, and how does it improve hydration and physical performance?

Black alkaline water is water that has been infused with trace minerals and electrolytes which are carefully sourced from rare earth crust deposits found in Texas, USA, giving it a dark colour and alkaline pH level. The trace minerals in black alkaline water include many essential minerals like calcium, magnesium, iron, sodium, and many more. These minerals are essential for the body’s functions, and many people don’t get enough of them from their diets alone. Additionally, the electrolytes in black alkaline water help to regulate fluid balance in the body, which is critical for hydration.

One of the primary benefits of black alkaline water is that it aids in hydration. Because it has a higher pH level than regular tap water, it is believed to be more easily absorbed by the body. This is because the higher pH level makes it less acidic, and therefore less harsh on the digestive system. As a result, it can be more quickly absorbed into the bloodstream, allowing for more effective hydration.

Furthermore, black alkaline water has been shown to be particularly beneficial for athletes and those engaging in physical activity. The trace minerals and electrolytes in black alkaline water help to replace the minerals that are lost through sweat during exercise, aiding in recovery and reducing the risk of dehydration. Additionally, because it is absorbed more quickly by the body, it can help to boost endurance and improve overall physical performance.

Studies have also shown that alkaline water can have a positive impact on the body’s pH levels. However, factors such as diet, stress, and lack of sleep can disrupt this balance, leading to acidity in the body. Black alkaline water can help to restore the body’s natural pH level, reducing inflammation and improving overall health.

Another benefit of black alkaline water is that it can help to detoxify the body. The trace minerals in the water help to remove toxins and impurities from the body, promoting better overall health. This is particularly important for those who consume a lot of processed foods or have high levels of stress, as these factors can lead to a buildup of toxins in the body.

Despite these benefits, it is important to note that black alkaline water should not be viewed as a cure-all solution. It is still important to maintain a healthy diet and engage in regular physical activity to support overall health and well-being. Additionally, it is important to choose high-quality black alkaline water that is free from contaminants and additives.

In conclusion, black alkaline water is a unique and beneficial option for hydration that can aid in physical performance and promote overall health. Its trace minerals and electrolytes help to replace those lost through sweat during exercise, aid in recovery, and reduce the risk of dehydration. Additionally, its alkaline pH level can help to restore the body’s natural pH balance, promoting better overall health. While it is not a cure-all solution, black alkaline water is a valuable addition to a healthy lifestyle and in India, it is now available as Evocus.

(Zulkarnain Shaikh is the head of marketing and global e-commerce, PR, of Evocus)