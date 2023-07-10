Worship Lord Shiva on these days of Shrabana month to get divine blessings

The month of Shrabana is considered the best month to worship Lord Shiva. This month is said to be the favourite of Lord Shiva. It is believed that by worshipping Lord Shiva in the month of Shrabana one can get virtues as well as divine blessings.

Yet, in year 2023 there are two Shrabana months. This is called ‘Joda Shrabana Masa’ in Odia. Hence, though the Shrabana month will be for 59 days this year, not the entire month is considered fine to worship Lord Shiva. Rather only two fortnights are fine for worship.

This year’s Shravana month started on July 4. Devotees pour water on Shivalinga to get blessings of the Lord. Though all the days of Shravana are good to worship, Mondays are the best.

Chanting the mantra “Oh Namah Shivaay” in this month can remove all the difficulties of life.

This year the first 15 days and the last 15 days will be counted as Sharabana month. The 15th day in between will be observed as Mala Masa (an intercalary month).

This time Sharaban month started from 4th July which will be observed till 31st August. Similarly, the beginning of Mala masa (the intercalary month) will start from 18th July and will continue till 16th August.

Therefore, from 4th July to 17th July and from 17th August to 31st August, the pure month of Shravana will exist. So every Kaudiya devotee should be aware of this. So devotees will pour water as Kaudiyas after coming to the shrines of Lord Shiva as Bol Bom devotees on July 10, August 21 and 28.

