Worship Goddess Skandamata during Navratri for conceiving baby: Know how to do

Worship Goddess Skandamata during Navratri for conceiving baby: Know how to do

The 5th day of Navaratri is dedicated to Goddess Skandamata. It is believed that the 5th form of Goddess Durga is Goddess Skandamata. It has been said that a woman should worship Goddess Skandamata for conceiving a baby.

Skanda is another name of Lord Kartikeya, the son of Lord Shiva and Goddess Parvati. As per mythology, there was a demon named Tarakasura. His death was possible only by the son of Lord Shiva. After knowing about this secrecy, Goddess Parvati took up the form of Skandamata (mother of Skanda) and trained him for the battle. After receiving training from Goddess Skandamata, Kartikeya or Skanda could slay the demon Tarakasura.

Goddess Skandamata’s abode is on the top of the hill. She sits on a lion and holds Lord Kartik on her lap. She holds lotus in all her four hands. She is said to be the prime deity of the solar system. Hence, sunray is visible by her side.

Here is how to worship Goddess Skandamata:

Puja: Wake up early in the morning and take bath before sunrise. Then wear blue coloured Saree and worship the Goddess offering her blue bangles, blue sarees, Mehendi, vermillion, roli, and complete rice. Also, keep a coconut in the edge of your saree and chant Her hymn silently for 108 times. Miraculously, soon the lady will hear the good news of getting pregnant.

Offering for Goddess

Banana is favourite to Goddess Skandamata. When giving the offering chant ‘Om Skandamata Namah’. It is believed that the Goddess will soon bless you to have babies.

Chants for Goddess:

Bija Mantra: Hreeng KLeeng Swaminayei Namah.

Dhyana Mantra: Singhasana Gata Nitya Padmashree Tarakadwyaya. Subhadastu Sada Devi Skandamata Yashaswini.

Puja Mantra: Yaa Devi Sarbabhuteshu Maa Skandamata Rupena Sansthitaa. Namastasiyei, Namastasiyei, Namastasiyei Namo Namah.

Favourite flower of Goddess Skandamata:

Goddess Skandamata loves flowers of yellow colour. By worshipping her we also worship Lord Kartikeya. Lord Kartik is the General of Goddess Skandamata. Hence, by worshipping Goddess Skandamata one gets blessed.

This colour is favourite to Goddess Skandamata:

During worship of Goddess Skandamata use blue coloured objects as it has been prescribed in mythology that the Goddess gets pleased with this colour.