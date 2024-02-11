Woman donates kidney, gives new life to husband in Odisha’s Kalahandi

Dharamgarh: A woman donated kidney and gave a new life to her husband in Kalahandi district of Odisha recently. Moreover, she lost her mother recently and on the second day of her mother’s demise she proceeded to the hospital for the kidney donation. And this noble deed of the woman has garnered much appreciation.

Urmila has been compared with mythological figure Savitri for her noble deed of kidney donation to her husband. As per the mythological legend, Savitri had saved her husband Satyaban.

Mukund Rout, a bike mechanic from Brundabahal village under Golamunda Block of Kalahandi district was sick with kidney ailments. Both his kidneys had failed.

When there was no hope for his life due to the chronic kidney ailment his wife Urmila came forward to donate kidney to husband to save his life.

She lost her mother recently and had to go Raipur for the kidney transplantation only on the second day of her mother’s demise. Moreover, while a huge amount of money was required for the surgery, the couple availed the benefit of the Biju Swasthya Kalyan Yojana provided by the Odisha State government. The locals have thanked Odisha Chief Minister and 5T Chairman for providing this precious health cared.

