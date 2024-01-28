BSKY Nabin Card application date extended again

Bhubaneswar: The last date for registration of application for BSKY NABIN CARD, a new health card of Odisha government, has been extended yet again.

As per the instructions issued by the Secretary Health and Family Welfare Shalini Pandit, the last date to apply for the BSKY Nabin Card has been extended till February 8. The State government took this decision with the objective of ‘leaving no deserving rural person behind’ in quality healthcare.

Pandit also directed to intensify awareness program about application registration at village and panchayat level.

This is the second time that the State government extended the last application date of BSKY Nabin Card. Earlier it was slated to end on January 16, but later it was extended till January 26. Today again till February 8.