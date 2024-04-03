Where did water on Earth come from?

Water covers about 71% of the Earth’s surface. But where did water on Earth come from?

Scientists provide two theories in this regard. Either water was brought to the planet through asteroids and comets, or Earth already had enough hydrogen molecules to form water on its own.

It is also possible that both theories are correct and Earth had multiple sources of water.

According to some scientists, initially, Earth was completely rocky and dry. Long later when life came into existence on this planet, life-sustaining materials surfaced from outer space.

Moreover, the scientists also aver that if the Earth previously could create its water, then magma must have played a big role in it.

Researchers say that magma is formed deep within the surface of a planet when rocks turn from solid to liquid under extreme heat and pressure. When hydrogen molecules interact with this magma, a huge amount of water is formed.

Planet Earth is also a victim of indiscriminate bombarding from outer space. Celestial bodies like Asteroids, meteors, comets, and even small planets have collided with the Earth and it is possible that they brought water with them.

While we do not exactly know where the water on Earth came from, we do know that it played a major role in the development of life on this planet. We should be eternally grateful to all the sources that made it possible.

