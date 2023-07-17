Shangchul Mahadev Temple in Himachal Pradesh for couples and lovers

The Shangchul Mahadev Temple in Kullu area of Himachal Pradesh is considered a place for couples and lovers. This temple is dedicated to Lord Mahadev. It is believed that people who visit this place with devotion are considered as taking shelter in the territory of Lord Shangchul Mahadev and the God keeps them away from any kind of dangers. And hence, lovers and couples who elope from house, also take shelter here as it is believed that till they are in the territory of Lord Shangchul Mahdev, nobody can harm them.

Himachal Pradesh is famous not only for its natural beauty but also for its unique social traditions. Like many other temples an interesting legend is also associated to this temple.

The Shangchul Mahadev temple is located in the Shangarh village in Kullu area. It is believed that Lord Mahadev gives shelter to lovebirds and couples and save them from perils once they visit this temple.

There are many historic temples in the village of Shangarh. Among these, Lord Sangchul Mahadev Temple is famous.

Lord Sangchul Mahadev Temple is located in an area of around 100 square meters. As soon as the lovers reach here for whatever reason, they are said to have taken refuge in God.

Moreover, it is also said that even Police are barred from coming to this village to enforce the prevailing law. Besides, alcohol, cigarettes and leather goods are also prohibited here. Apart from this, no weapons of any kind are allowed to enter this place and no fights or loud talk are allowed here. It is believed that this decision is recognized as the prescription of the God.

As per legends, in the Dwapara Yuga, the Pandavas lived here for some days during the Agyatvas (incognito exile) period. When the Kauravas reached here in search of them, Lord Shangchul Mahadev stopped the Kauravas and warned that — this is my territory and whoever comes into my territory, no one can trouble them.

At the end, the Kauravas retreated in fear of Lord Mahadev. This is why from ancient times till today, couples come here to seek blessings of God if their family does not support their love relationship.