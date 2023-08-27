Rakhi in Odisha is full of glamour this time, markets filled with beautiful strings

Bhubaneswar: Rakhi Purnima is just around the corner. The day signifies the holy bond of a brother-sister relationship. The rakhi is a thread tied by the sister with love around the brother’s wrist. By way of this holy bond, the brother is supposed to protect his sister.

This time rakhi in Odisha is being celebrated with much fun and frolic. A huge number of shops have been opened in almost all the markets in the capital city of Odisha. Raksha Bandhan has become a day for love and revelry between brothers and sisters. It has also become a way to develop kinship, as well as forge bonds that transcend all barriers.

People have been seen in Odisha choosing to buy various trending rakhis like bracelet rakhi, stone rakhi, eco friendly rakhi, band rakhi, steel rakhi, wool rakhi, stone rakhi, teddy rakhi, kundan rakhi, mirror rakhi, etc.

Looking at the demand of the consumers, the traders are keeping rakhis of different designs and patterns. Generally the rakhis start from 20 rupees. However the price of the rakhi made of pure silver can range from rupees three thousand to four thousand.

The traders have said that the sale of rakhis has been good this year. The customers have also shown enthusiasm in buying various kinds of rakhis, though a few have complained about the high prices this year.

Raksha Bandhan will be celebrated throughout India on August 31 this year.