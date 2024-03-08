Puri youth creates reverse painting of Lord Shiva on Jagara

Puri: A youth from Puri of Odisha is in discussion today for his unique art. Ayush Mohapatra from the holy city has created a reverse art of Lord Shiva on the occasion of Maha Shivarathri 2024 today.

Reverse painting is unique because it is created by painting an image upside down. And for this unique creation Ayush has earned admiration from others.

He has wished everyone for the Jagara festival through this painting. On the occasion of holy Shivratri, the whole country and all Shivapithas have a devotional atmosphere. For this occasion, he has prepared a painting of Adi Yogi Mahadev. He has prepared Mahadev’s painting upside down on a 5 feet canvas within 8 minutes.

At first glance, an observer cannot understand such a picture. Only after straightening the image, the real artwork will be clearly visible.

Asked about the painting Ayush said that he always tries to come up with a difference. According to him, he remembered Mahadev from his heart and finished the painting.

The painting has touched hearts of all the devotees. However the young sculptor expressed his devotion by drawing a picture of Lord Mahadev.