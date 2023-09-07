Plight of the inhabitants living in the hills of Sorada block in Ganjam, watch

Berhampur: The government has taken up many developmental works in the remote pockets of the state for the common people. However, sometimes the benefits of these schemes are not reaching to the beneficiaries. There are some villages in the remote areas where development is still unreachable. It is true that the government is spending a lot of money for development, but probably apathy of the administrative officials has become a barrier to the development of the villages.

Kalinga TV team visited recently the hilltop villages of Goudagotha panchayat under Sorada block of Ganjam district in Odisha to know about their plight. Here is the ground zero report.

There are 26 panchayats in Sorda block of Ganjam district. Most of the villages of this panchayat are 60 to 70 km away from the block headquarters. There are more than 30 villages in Goudagotha panchayat, the largest panchayat under this block. Out of them 20 villages are located on hills.

There is much hardship in the villagers like Gunjuli, Tuhar, Sarapadhi, Nuasahi Kurubandha. These villagers need to walk more than 20 kms to reach to their panchayat.

There is a road to Mohana through Kurubandha. Yet, no buses or public vehicles ply through these hills and crooked roads. Hence, people are forced to walk to reach the Panchayat office.

People from three or four villages come down from the hills to get rations, medical supplies or to know about the government schemes. One has to set out in the morning and return in the evening to collect his pension money, if any or PDS supplied rice. And one has to go through the river channels and narrow roads. Also there is danger of getting your leg slipped on the muddy road or you may also become prey of wild animals.

In case someone falls ill in these villages, they initially prefer home remedies. And if the condition of the patient becomes serious, they are taken to the hospital either on shoulders or in a cot or sling.

As a result, many patients breathe their last on those rugged hilly roads. Some people recover from disease after getting treated at the Goudagotha hospital.

Most of the villages here are adjacent to Gajapati and Kandhamal districts. However, one needs to go around 40 kilometers to travel on a good condition road.

There are 42 families living in the Gunjuli village. This village lacks motorable roads, drinking water and electricity among other facilities. Reportedly, infrastructure was erected to supply power to the village at a cost of about Rs 2 crore 7 years ago. The work went on for a year with the help of the villagers. Finally, the villagers were happy to see the light. But after 2 weeks the power supply was disrupted due to poor work. And power supply is yet to resume in the village.

The village has electricity poles and transformers but there is no power supply. Bore wells have been dug for clean water, but these are yet to become operational. Hence, the villagers are forced to drink water from the spring flowing nearby.

People of this village often get affected by diarrhoea. In 2017, people throughout the village were infected with severe diarrhoea and three people succumbed to the disease. However, after the news was telecast on Kalinga TV, the block administration’s medical team provided medical treatment.

Since there is no school, the village kids have almost given up academic studies. The Anganawadi teacher comes once in 3 months as this is a remote and hilly area. Hence, they are not getting nutritional food from the Anganwadi center.

In 2019-2020, Rs 6 lakh was provided to the block administration to build an Anganawadi centre in the village. But the villagers have complained that the concerned JE and contractor usurped all the money.

Similarly, there is drinking water problem in the Sarapadhi, Tuhar and Nuasahi villages. In the absence of motorable roads, one has to walk for hours.

Most children have an interest in studies. The children of this place travel a distance of five kilometres to attend school.

Few years back, the people were provided the benefit of less rate of interest for the EMI as well as discount to buy vehicles. People took advantage of this, bought vehicles and drove for a few days. Then they engaged those vehicles at other places.

Living on the hills, these villagers consume forest food. Due to lack of irrigation, they cultivate only paddy, maize, millet, etc. only on rainy season.

They do not grow vegetables due to lack of water. Due to the surging vegetable prices these days, they are now consuming wild greens collected from the forest. Hence, they lack vitamin.

As there is no electricity, the doors of the houses get shut with the onset of evening due to the fear of wild animals. Mobile service is a dream here. Hence, the people of these villages are far away from knowing about the government schemes and other benefits provided to them.

On the other hand, the electrical SDO said that there are some problems. But it will be sorted out by taking help from the Forest Department soon. Failing that, solar arrangements will be made.

As the villages are on the hilltop, the block administration hardly visit these villages. Because it is not possible for them to climb up the hill.

Many eligible beneficiaries of these hilly villages are not getting their old age pension. However, amid such hardships they do not forget to observe festivals. They feast and share happiness with each other.

Click here to watch:

Plight of the inhabitants living in the hills of Sorada block in Ganjam