Pesticide spraying drone project introduced in Odisha’s Nabarangpur: Watch

Pesticide spraying drone project has been introduced in Nabarangpur district of Odisha

Nabarangpur: In a first a project has been introduced in the Nabarangpur district of Odisha in which pesticide is being sprayed in the agricultural field. The project has been started in experimental basis in the Limaguda village of the district.

As per reports, adopting latest technology to yield more, different innovative projects are being taken up these days using latest technology. Such projects are becoming successful in many aspects and the same is making farmers to yield considerably more products with easy methods.

Recently, a project has been launched in Nabarangpur district of Odisha in which pesticide and insecticide is being sprayed using drone. This is saving time.

A private organisation titled Pendrani Krushaka Produce Company has introduced the project on trial basis. The executives of the company showed a demonstration recently at Limaguda. Using Pesticide spraying drone project it will take merely 12 minutes to spray pesticide in one acre of land.

Less amount of water will be needed in this project. Also, the project is cost effective as claimed by the company. Pesticide spraying drone project can be used to spray pesticide on paddy field, maze field and vegetable yielding farm lands. The capacity of the drone is 5 to 15 litres of pesticide.

The CEO of the company has said that farmers can avail a rebate of 40 to 50 percent in this project.

So far mostly pesticide is being sprayed manually. This is not only time consuming but the user also getting different type of ailments in their skin. This will not be a problem in Pesticide spraying drone project. And above all, the farmers can earn more by using this project, said the company.