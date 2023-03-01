Odisha youth makes successful career as fine artist exploring Youtube

Jajpur: Odisha youth makes successful career. In today’s time YouTube is playing an important role to shape career of many youngsters. Being a digital platform anybody from around the world can access it if he has a device and an internet connection. Hence, in remote areas also youngsters have the facility of earning by posting their clips in this site.

Besides, YouTube has also turned an ideal teacher for many who wants to know about a certain thing. Such an incident has taken place in Odisha.

Meet Shubham, son of Santosh Kumar Sahu of Dadibabanpur under Mansada Panchayat in Binjharpur block of Jajpur district in Odisha. He has turned a professional fine artist by exploring different types of tutorial videos on this. Today he is in a position to come up with professional standard paintings, drawings and other art works portraying Gods and Goddesses, freedom fighters, scenery, political satires etc.

Subham also is getting works to paint and draw pictures on the wall and other objects for marriage, thread ceremony and other such functions. And he is earning a good amount out of it in which he not only managing his studies but he is also financially supporting the family.

During the pandemic this Odisha youth’s father lost his job. Later, he opened a bettle shop. But still, the family faced much problem to manage the finance to run it. However, at this juncture Subham started earning from painting.

This Odisha youth is studying in +2 Streams. Simultaneously, he is taking artistic assignments and getting paid for it. He was an artist or he had the talent to draw pictures. Yet, he had not the idea about how to come up with a proper professional work. This he picked up from Youtube.

In the coming days, he aims to study in a reputed Fine Art college and to make his career on this. He has also sought government help. People have admired his art.