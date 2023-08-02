Odisha: Girls level playground at their own, get selected for State level cricket, watch

Cuttack: A group of 15 girls have got success in cricket lately in Odisha. Reportedly, they had levelled a playground at their own for practice of the game. And probably their tough effort has brought success to them as they have been selected to play State level cricket.

The team of girls are from the Lalitgiri and Purusottampur villages under Lalitgiri panchayat in Mahanga block of Cuttack district.

About 15 minor girls from these two villages started playing cricket seven months ago. They played at the Govt High School playground in Lalitgiri. Later the science teacher of the school joined them as the cricket coach.

A month ago they participated in the district level cricket tournament organized by the Odisha Cricket Association in Cuttack and achieved success. After succeeding from here, they have now been selected for the state level cricket meant for girls under 15 years of age.

The girls have huge cricket addiction. Recently, they have started to level the Tarini playground at Purusottampur village. They have also prepared a pitch and these dyas are practising cricket there every day.

Interestingly, the girls are continuing their practice in this playground even in adverse weather condition. They don’t have means to buy sophisticated gears to play. However, they are now practicing very hard with some play equipment provided by the school.