Odisha celebrating Dahibara aloodum dibasa today

Bhubaneswar: Odisha is celebrating the Dahibara aloodum dibasa today. Each year March 1 is observed as the Dahibara aloodum dibasa. Originated in Cuttack, Dahibara aloodum cuisine has now pan Indian recognition.

Especially after it was awarded at the National Street Food Festival in 2020, now foodies across the country who explore tasty foods, at least know what Dahibara aloodum of Odisha is.

Dahibara aloodum is a type of snack that can be taken as a quick meal. People who don’t have enough time to sit at a restaurant and consume a meal, can get the same kind of satisfaction as well as energy by having a plate of Dahibara aloodum.

Perhaps that is the reason this street food is available in almost all areas of the capital city where people from across Odisha come to get their different types of work done. And as usual, who has a lot of work to do in a limited time, he usually don’t have time to visit a restaurant, wait for the waiter to serve a lunch blah blah.

Dahibara aloodum is is prepared by soaking fried flour balls in yogurt diluted with water. Then, the preparation is tempered with mustard seeds and curry leaves. And it is served along with Aloodum, spicy potato curry, Ghuguni (pea curry) garnished with finely chopped onions.

There are many health benefits of Dahibara aloodum for which it has earned such popularity. Dahibara is easy to digest as it is made up by using fermentation method. It is rich in carbohydrates, protein, fibre and probiotics.

Curd, which is served along with this disc provides probiotics which are essential for gut health. Further, it is rich in proteins and calcium as well.

On March 1 today, people in Odisha are having a plate of Dahibara aloodum to observe this special day.