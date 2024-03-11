Nuapada: Many farmers yet to get irrigation facility, departmental negligence alleged

Nuapada: In Nuapada many farmers are yet to get deep bore-well for irrigation. And for this they have alleged negligence by the Lift Irrigation department. Reportedly, they have deposited money in due process to the department but yet to get a bore-well operational at their lands for irrigation. These farmers in Nuapada district of Odisha have threatened that if their demand would not be met soon, they wouldn’t have any other recourse, but to go for agitation. A report.

The farmers in some Blocks and panchayats of Nuapada district in Odisha are of the opinion that though the big work has been done, there is a little work still left. And for this these farmers are yet to get irrigation facility to their farm lands.

Biju Krushak Vikash Yojana (BKVY) has failed due to administrative negligence in Nuapada. Farmers have already deposited money online in bank draft for digging deep bore-well since last 4 years. Also, the work of digging deep bore-wells and installing power transformers has also been completed.

However, it has been alleged that because of the negligence by the lift irrigation department, the meter could not be installed near the power transformer for which the electricity is not been charged yet for which the farmers are yet to get irrigation facility at their farm lands.

Hundreds of farmers in the district, who dreamed of irrigating the land through deep bore-wells, are now disappointed.

Farmers are now worried for the Rabi crop. The hopes of thousands of farmers in five blocks of Nuapada district sucha as Khariar, Sinapali, Boden, Komna and Nuapada have fallen victim. And hence, irrigation of land through deep bore-well under Biju Farmer Development Irrigation Scheme has failed, the farmers alleged. The farmers had thought that once irrigated, there would have been good crops. They had also thought that this irrigation facility will end the drought problem. Yet, their hope was lost in hope.

Reportedly, the SC, ST farmers had deposited Rs 10,000 and general category farmer Rs 20,000 in the bank as draft in the name of the Irrigation Department for digging deep bore-well in their respective farmlands.

Further, the farmers have been depositing money for the last 4 years. Thousands of farmers of Komna, Sinapali, Khariar, Boden and Nuapada blocks deposited money for this. Accordingly, the work of digging deep bore-wells in the land, laying of wires in the electricity poles and installing transformers has also been completed.

However, it has been alleged that due to the negligence of the departmental officers, the meter was not installed near the transformer and hence so far power supply is yet to be given. Hence, discontent is growing among the farmers.

Reportedly, in the year 2020-2021, as many as 386 farmers in Khariar, Sinapali and Boden blocks applied online to the lift irrigation department of Nuapada district. Out of them, 200 farmers’ deep bore-wells have been made operational.

Similarly, in the current year 2023-2024, a total of 3984 people have applied online for deep borewell in Nuapada district. 1426 farmers deposited 20 thousand rupees each for deep borewell powered by electricity and 1282 farmers for deep borewell powered by solar light. However, it has been alleged that so far not a single deep borewell has been made operational in any farmer’s land.

Taking advantage of this, miscreants have taken away electric wires from the cluster points of Chuhuri, Darlimunda and Magurpani in Nuapada block. Due to this, the loss of farmers has increased.

Farmers are constantly facing drought due to lack of rain. Due to lack of rainwater, the farmers’ land has become dry. This year, the farmers have not yet done the harvesting of paddy during the Rabi season.

If the district administration does not take steps, the backbone of the farmers will be broken. Farmers have warned that if the demand is not met, they will gherao the office of the Executive Officer of Nupada Irrigation Department.

On the other hand, the executive engineer said that soon electricity will be connected and water will be supplied to the farmers’ land.