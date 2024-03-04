Subarnapur: Ambitious Ring road project yet to be completed

Sonepur: The ring road to connect Tel River and Mahanadi in Subarnapur district is yet to be completed. The work of the project which commenced in 2011 is halfway while the connecting portal bridge is also yet to be completed. Meanwhile the construction company has reportedly abandoned the work. Here is a report from ground zero.

Subarnapur is a town of culture and tradition. The town is surrounded by Mahanadi and Telnadi or Tel River. Here there is also the Triveni Sangam, the confluence of three rivers. That is why the city is also called the second Varanasi.

The ambitious ring road project was started in view of the security and bypass facility of this city located on the banks of river Mahanadi and Tel River. It was planned to construct this ring road from Mahanadi to Telnadi. However, though many years have passed the work is yet to be completed. Meanwhile, the construction company has allegedly abandoned the work.

Here there is a beautiful road along the banks of the Mahanadi River. Looking at this beautiful shiny road, your heart will want to take a ride through this road. But you can’t do so because the road is still incomplete.

The work of the portal frame bridge on this ring road has stopped halfway and the work is in progress. Even, the work of the pillars are yet to be completed. The ring road work which has been going on since 2011 is still incomplete.

The people of Sonepur were very happy to see the ring road work started. The fact that the ring road work is not completed even after many years and now the concerned construction company has left the work has increased the dissatisfaction of the residents of Sonpur. The construction of the much-awaited ring road is now uncertain.

Sonepur is affected every year when the river floods. The government thought about the security. Accordingly, this project was started while the aim was to protect Sonepur from floods. Also, the plan included beautification of the town as well as the bypass road. In 2011, the Chief Minister laid the foundation stone of this ring road project.

Now some works of construction of this ring road from both sides of Mahanadi and Telnadi have been completed though the portal bridge work is still incomplete.

The agency named ARSS, which was doing this work, has now left the work and hence the ring road project is in uncertainty.

On the other hand, the District Magistrate and the Departmental Officer said that action will be taken against the concerned organization.

Four years ago, a tender of 56 crore 9 lakh 83 thousand rupees was made by the Department of Public Works. It was planned to build 45 pillars and 2 embankments. But the work delayed as the departmental senior officers allegedly delayed to provide the drawing and designing.

On the other hand, reportedly, as the contractor insisted for a revised estimate, the bridge work was stopped. Now the concerned construction company has reportedly left the work for which the residents of this town are worried.