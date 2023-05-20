Mutton-Dahibara available here at Rs130, Chicken Dahibara at Rs 70: Check details, watch

Bhubaneswar: If you want to eat mouth-watering and tasty Dahibara Aludum this place is suggested. Normally, we have encountered Dahibara Aludum kiosks in the twin city Bhubaneswar-Cuttack. However, at the Shiba Nayak’s shop at the fire station chhaka of Jatani in Khordha district in Odisha, you can get non-vegetarian Dahibara.

Mutton Dahibara is available here at Rs 130 per plate and Chicken Dahibara at only Rs 70 per plate. As this shop and these items have gained popularity in the last few months, gradually more customers are flocking to this food trolley these days.

Dahibara is such a food which can be consumed both as tiffin and meal. If you want a tasty, heavy and healthy breakfast, Dahibara Aludum is best. Again, in this summer days you need to consume curd to keep the dietary system cool and to fight against the scorching sunlight as well as heat wave. The typical dahi-paani (curd water mixed with a pinch of salt and masala) will keep you hydrated.

Since this food is not oil fried, we don’t need to get worried about experiencing a digestive disorder problem. Besides, if you don’t have time to go to either an eatery or a luxurious restaurant to take a meal, you can have a plate of Dahibara Aludum and it will provide you energy like lunch.

So more or less, Dahibara Aludum is good and it is plenty available in the twin city Bhubaneswar-Cuttack. If you have an option for non-vegetarian Dahibara, is that not great news?

You can get non-vegetarian Dahibara at Shiba Nayak’s shop. Not only mutton and chicken Dahibara but Ilish fish Dahibara is also available here at a price of Rs 300 per plate and prawn Dahibara at a starting price of Rs 120. Here, mutton, chicken, fish and Chakuli are also available.