Maa Thakurani Jatra of Bhanjanagar in Ganjam of Odisha, watch

Bhanjanagar: The famous Maa Thakurani Jatra of Bhanjanagar in Ganjam district of Odisha is all set to commence. Five ghatas (earthen holy pots) are the main attraction of the festival. Five women carry these five ghatas and roam in the town that is called Nagar Parikrama. One of these ghatas represent the prime deity while the four other ghatas represent the four parswa devis. Devotees welcome the holy procession and worship the ghatas in front of their houses with great devotion.

For this Maa Thakurani Jatra of Bhanjanagar all the preparations have been completed. The ghatas are coloured and beautiful and Godly figures are drawn on it. This work has been completed. The ghata of the prime deity and the four parswa deities have been decorated with attractive colours and beautiful images.

Five women will carry the five ghatas on their head and will set out for the Nagar Bhraman along with other devotees. The idols are worn ornaments and decorated with flowers.

The festival will continue for 21 days in which worships will be performed as per the tradition. The whole town has been decked up with attractive elements to welcome the Goddess. Even, the devotees are much excited.

The specialty of the Thakurani Jatra of Bhanjanagar is that here the worship is done with tradition, devotion, belief and respect. All the rituals of the jatra are based upon these four points.

Like every year, this year also artists have beautifully decorated the ghatas of the Goddesses. The artists also follow some rules during making and decoration of these ghatas. They use to perform the task in the Mahendra bela. They do it with optimum purity and devotion. This year artist Dhruba Maharana has made and coloured the ghatas. All the ghatas are now ready to be used in the service of the Goddess.

Many beliefs are there related to the ghatas of the Goddess. It is believed that by taking a glimpse of the ghatas all wishes are fulfilled. People develop a feel of devotion towards God by witnessing the ghatas.

The 21 days festival of Maa Thakurani witnesses large number of devotees. Especially during the nagar bhraman, large number of crowd is seen to witness the ghatas.

Goddess Maa Thakurani and Bagdevi have been established at a temporary mandap. Besides the rest days, the Goddesses roam in the town on all other days.

All arrangements have been made by the district and police administration so that the festival can be completed with discipline.