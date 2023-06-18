Father’s Day special recipes

New Delhi: Celebrate the unsung heroes of our lives this Father’s Day. From their strength and wisdom to their unwavering love and support, fathers truly deserve our heartfelt appreciation. Let’s take a moment to recognise the remarkable impact fathers have on our lives and express our gratitude for all they do. Happy Father’s Day to all the extraordinary dads out there!

This Father’s Day let’s delight our dads with some delightful and mouth-watering meals crafted by Chef Aji Joseph, Head, Culinary Development, FreshToHome. It’s time to surprise our fathers with a culinary experience they won’t forget.

CHICKEN LOLLIES IN A SWEET CHILLY SAUCE

Seasoned chicken mince patties skewered with lolly sticks grilled and tossed in a sweet chilli sauce.

Sweet chilli sauce Ingredients:

Refined oil: 3 tbsp

Garlic chop: 1 tsp

Ginger chop: 1 tsp

Chilli flakes: 1 tsp

Tomato paste: 50 gm

Soy sauce: 3 tbsp

Honey: 3 tbsp

Sugar: 1 tsp

Corn flour: 2 tsp

Water: 100 ml

Sweet chilli sauce making method:

In a saucepan heat up the oil and saute the ginger and garlic and add the chilli flakes.

Add the tomato paste and mix.

Once the paste is mixed well add the honey and sugar and mix well.

To this, add the water mixed with corn flour and allow to give a boil and take off the fire.

Chicken patty Ingredients:

Chicken mince: 500 gm

Onion (fine chop):2 tbsp

Celery (fine chop): 1 tsp

Garlic (fine chop):1 tsp

Ginger (fine chop):1 tsp

Carrot (fine chop):1 tbsp

Coriander stem (fine chop): 1 tbsp

Sesame oil: 4 tbsp

Soy sauce:1 tbsp

Sesame white (whole): 1 tsp

Salt: 1 tbsp

Egg: 1 nos

Breadcrumbs: 50 gms

Sweet chilli sauce:5 tbsp

Wooden lolly sticks (cut into half): 30 nos

Chicken patty making Method:

Heat up a saucepan and saute all the veggies till translucent.

Remove from fire and transfer the sauteed veggies to a plate and allow to come to room temperature.

In a bowl place the chicken mince and to it add all the other ingredients and sauteed veggies.

Mix well and make 20 gm sized dumplings. In a round cutlet mould, press the dumplings to a round patty shape.

Remove the patty from the mould and pierce the patty with the lolly stick taking it all the way to the centre resembling a popsicle.

Heat up a non-stick fry pan and apply some oil.Place the chicken patties with lolly sticks and grill on both sides on a low flame and allow them to cook.

To the grilled patties add a few tablespoons of sweet chilli sauce and toss so that the sauce coats all around the patties.

Arrange the hot lollies on a plate with a bowl of sauce served along as a dip.

PEEL & EAT GARLIC PRAWNS

One of the simplest recipes to make in a jiffy.

Whole prawns with shell is pan sauteed with garlic, olives and parsley.

One of the easiest recipes to make this prawn preparation with garlic, olives, chili flakes and parsley makesit very exotic, and the addition of white wine lifts the dish to a different level. The quick cooking retains all the goodness and flavour of the prawns.

The outside shell turns a beautiful orangish red, and that’s quite a visual treat.

This PEEL & EAT PRAWNS becomes a fun activity by itself along with good company and conversation.

Ingredients:

Prawn with shell: 250 gm

Olive oil (pomace): 30 ml

Prawns (head removed and shell cut open and inside intestine removed): 250 gm

Garlic slice: 10 cloves

Chilli flakes: 1 tsp

Olive slices: 5 black & 5 green olives

White wine: 50 ml

Parsley: 2 tbsp

Salt: 1 tsp

Butter: 20 gm

Lemon wedges: 4 nos

Ingredients for butter sauce:

Butter (salted): 50 gm

Lemon juice: half a lemon

Parsley chop: 2 pinches

Soften the butter and mix the lemon juice and parsley to form a soft butter dip.

Method:

Detach and remove the prawn heads and discard. With a sharp knife slit open the top or hump side of the prawn along with the shell. Slightly open the slit portion and remove the veins in running water.

Heat up a non-stick saucepan. Add olive oil and sliced garlic and saute to golden. To this, add the chili flakes.

Drop the cleaned prawns into this hot pan and toss. Add the white wine, olive slices and salt. Toss till the white wine is evaporated.

Add the chopped parsley, lemon wedges and butter and toss again. Don’t allow the butter to burn but just coat the prawns which gives them a buttery and silky coating.

Transfer to a serving dish and garnish with some chopped parsley.

Serve along with the butter lemon dip.