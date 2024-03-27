Do snakes really have Nagamani? See what science has to say

Snakes come in various shapes, sizes, and colours. They also play a major role in maintaining the ecosystem. But do snakes have Nagamani?

It is said that Nagamani gemstone appears at the forehead of a King Cobra snake after a certain age.

It is believed that if the Swati nakshatra is active, and at the same time raindrops fall into the mouth of a King Cobra, a Nagamani will be formed in its fangs.

Nagamani is said to be special because it has the blessings of Lord Shiva.

Experts however say that these claims are false and have no scientific backing. They say that the origins of nagamani lie in myths and folklore.

Scientists say that just like humans get body stones, snakes also go through the same. Sometimes these stones break into smaller stones and people mistake these for nagamani when it comes out.

This false conception has led to the killing of thousands of snakes. The King cobra has been listed as an endangered species by the International Union for Conservation of Nature and is vulnerable to extinction.

Hence, Nagamani is a product of imagination and not something that exists in material reality.