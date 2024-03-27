Holi celebration in the UK: This city observed Holi Festival for the first ever time

Holi celebration in the UK is witnessed in many places. Yet, this particular region celebrated the festival of colours for the first ever time this year.

In Dorset County of the UK, the Bournemouth, Poole, and Christchurch (BPC) Indian community worked with the National Trust to organise the Holi Festival.

The event was held on 25 March at Corfe Castle, which happens to be a National Trust property. This was also the first time a National Trust property hosted a Hindu festival.

Earlier, the Trust had worked with the group to host a Bollywood event at Studland last year.

According to the BBC, over three thousand people gathered around the National Trust site to celebrate the Holi festival.

Nisha Sarkar, an Indian citizen now living in Bournemouth, said: “It is in Indian culture to celebrate Holi together. My daughter needs to understand it, so I brought my daughter to this event.”

Hampshire resident Isobel Sheath said: “It is very important to host such events. It promotes diversity. The National Trust is traditionally a British establishment so it is important to reflect other cultures with events such as this.”

BPC Indian community group member Anjali Mavi said: “Over the past seven years, Dorset has seen more Asian families move in, so it is great that the National Trust is helping us share our heritage through events like this.”

This vibrant event has brought together different communities and celebrated diversity.