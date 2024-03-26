Dhenkanal: Students, others bid emotional farewell to teacher as he retires after 34 years

Dhenkanal: The students, former students and teachers recently bid an emotional farewell to their teacher who retired from the School after long 34 years of service. The incident was seen in Dhenkanal district of Odisha.

Recently, a procession was going on in the Khurusia village under Arakhapala panchayat in Bhuban Block of the district. The villagers were walking in the procession along with a decorated vehicle while music was also being played.

However, it was not a political rally. Also, it was not a marriage procession. But the villagers were doing the procession in respect of their favourite teacher who retired from the Khurusia Upper Primary School after working there as the Headmaster for about 34 years. The retiring teacher was accompanied by students, former teachers and students and villagers.

It was held on behalf of the old students’ Union on the occasion of the retirement of Arun Kumar Tripathy, headmaster of Khurusia Upper Primary School.

The Khurusia Upper Primary School in Archapal Gram Panchayat is a block grant School that has Classes VIII to X. Arun Kumar Tripathy started his teaching career here as the head master from the year 1990 when the school was opened.

The teacher is a native of Umburi Dharmasharanpur village in Ganjam district, but he chose this school as his work place.

During these 34 years, he has faced many problems during teaching the students and has become everyone’s favorite.

Many students from this schools have become administrators, lecturers, advocates etc. And hence, on this day, all the new and old students came together and paid respect to the teacher. Many students expressed their experience on this occasion. Many of them narrated about Tripathy sir’s quality teaching and unique contribution to the school.

According to the villagers Arun Tripathy is a sweet talking gentleman who taught the students like his own children. Especially his style of science teaching was very appreciable. After such a good teacher retired from the school today, the students bid an emotional farewell.