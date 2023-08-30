Cuttack: Little girl waiting for 11 year old missing brother to tie Rakhi, watch

Cuttack: An emotional scene has been witnessed on Rakhi Purnima today in Cuttack district of Odisha. A little girl named Manisha is waiting for her 11 year old missing brother Subham to tie Rakhi on his hand.

Rakhi Purnima is the occasion when sisters tie rakhi, a thread of love and affection, on the wrist of their brothers. However, little girl Manisha is waiting for her missing brother with teary eyes, but the 11 year old boy is yet to be traced out.

Subham and Manisha are the son and daughter of Rabindra Das of Mahammedpur village in Nischintakoili Block of Cuttack district. Subham went missing three months ago from near the River on May 24. After searching for him as their parents could not trace him out, his father filed a missing repot with Police. However, the boy is yet to be traced out.

Today, on the Rakhi Purnima, the little girl was seen sitting on her house holding a photo of her brother waiting for him to tie a Rakhi on his hand. She has kept a decorated Rakhi Thali, in which all items to execute the tradition of Raksha Bandhan has been kept ready. Her mother was also seen sitting by her side. Both, the mother and the girl were crying. They were probably waiting for a miracle — may the brother of the little girl, come to the house.

People who witnessed the scene could not help out but just shed tears for the little girl and the family.