5 Health Benefits of Fenugreek

Fenugreek is used as a culinary ingredient since ancient times and is used in traditional medicine as well. In Odia it is called ‘Methi’. It has a lot of health benefits. Fenugreek has the ability to reduce the risk of diabetes, for lactating mothers it can improve milk production and its flow. Interestingly, fenugreek has the ability to raise testosterone and boost sperm count. We can eat fenugreek as a sprout or add it to a salad.

Here are the five health benefits of Fenugreek

Breastfeeding:

A mother should have a healthy breast for their baby. This is because breast milk helps to keep your baby in good health. Fenugreek seeds are herbal galactagogues that promote lactation in females. Having Fenugreek tea is a good option, this will help to promote breast milk production.

Aids digestion:

Fenugreek seed can aid digestion and facilitates bowel movement. It can also prevent constipation and stomach ulcers. This is because fenugreek is rich in antioxidants and fibers that clear the body from harmful toxins. Fenugreek tea has been since ancient times in traditional Chinese medicine to aid digestive issues.

Protects liver:

The liver plays a vital role in our body. The liver can remove all the toxins from the body’s blood supply. It is also the largest solid organ in the body. Damage to the liver can have serious health impacts. Fenugreek seeds have the ability to protect the liver from alcohol toxicity.

Menstrual cramps:

The seed of fenugreek can help you to get rid of menstrual cramps. It has anti-inflammatory and analgesic properties, which help in reducing pain. Prostaglandins, which are hormone-like substances, are responsible. This involved in pain and inflammation triggers the uterine muscle contractions.

Treats dandruff:

Fenugreek seeds are rich in protein and nicotinic acid content. This property helps to prevent hair fall and dandruff. If you are experiencing dandruff try rinsing your hair with the fenugreek tea, it definitely will treat your dandruff.