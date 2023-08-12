4 members of martyred CRPF Jawan Sushanta Khuntia died in last 3 years

Keonjhar: The mortal remains of the Odia CRPF Jawan reached today to his native village in Odisha’s Keonjhar district. A pal of gloom has descended in the whole area following the demise of the martyred Jawan Sushanta Khuntia.

Everyone was paying their last respects. His body was covered with the national flag. The mortal remains of the martyr Jawan arrived at Ward No. 4 of Anandpur in Keonjhar District.

The unlucky mother and his widow were consolable. His marriage had been solemnized less than two months ago. The grief has come so suddenly that the wife is losing consciousness many times.

The whole village is broken in grief for Sushanta who died fighting with the Maoists in Jharkhand. He sacrificed his life for the country. Everyone is proud of that. Unfortunately, his family has lost three people in the last three years.

A combing operation was going on in the forest near Husipi village under the Tento police station in Jharkhand where he was killed. Two Jawans were critically injured in the Naxal attack.

Later, it was informed that Sushanta Khuntia of Anandpur area has been martyred.

Sushanta was the younger son of Atul Khuntia who passed away in 2020. Later this year, his another son Prashant passed away due to cancer. And a few days after that, the eldest son Satya Khuntia also died.

Now the younger son Sushant also left forever. On last June 2, Sushant had married Purnima of Ghashipura.