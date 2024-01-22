3 cm high chalk statue of Ramlalla carved by Odisha youth, watch

Berhampur: A 3 cm high statue of Lord Ramlalla has been carved in a small piece of chalk. A 21 year old B Tech student from Odisha’s Berhampur has created this rare art work.

The pran pratishta of the famous Shree Ram temple in Ayodhya, Uttar Pradesh was performed today. Not only the whole country, but devotees across the globe are celebrating the auspicious occasion of the inauguration of Shree Ram temple after 500 years.

On this occasion people are coming up with rare art works related to the Ayodhya temple. A 21 year old B Tech student from Tura village of Berhampur has carved a miniature art work. He has made a statue of Lord Ramlalla in a 3 cm high chalk, the God who is being worshipped at the Ayodhya Shree Ram temple.

Apart from this, Bijay Kumar Reddy has also created a chalk art featuring PM Modi. He has carved a 2.5 cm tall statue of PM Modi holding a broom in a piece of chalk.

Bijay said that it took him six hours to create the two chalk arts which he did in two days.

Bijay has been awarded for his miniature works. He has found place in India Book of Records, Asia Book of Records for his unique creations.

Watch the video here;