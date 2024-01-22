PM Narendra Modi unveils the gold-adorned Ram Lalla idol in Ayodhya

Ayodhya: PM Narendra Modi unveiled the gold-adorned Ram Lalla after Pran Pratishtha ceremony. The Ram Lalla’s idol carries religious symbols including Om, Ganesh, Chakra, Sankh, Gada, Swastik, and Kamala Nayan.

The idol of Rama Lalla was bathed with medicated water and holy water carried in 114 kalash from various pilgrimage sites across the country.

Ram Temple Pran Pratishtha ceremony in Ayodhya was done in the presence of Prime Minister Narendra Modi and RSS chief Mohan Bhagwat, UP CM Yogi Adityanath, and Governor Ananadiben Patel.