Watch how these Bollywood celebs are celebrating Ganesh Chaturthi

Bollywood celebrities are popular for celebrating Ganesh Puja, especially because of how big does the festive spirit takes place in Mumbai. However, due to the Covid-19 Pandemic, people have chose to celebrate the festival in their respective homes. And so have the Bollywood stars made sure to inspire their fans on bringing happiness home instead of looking for it elsewhere.

Have a look at how these celebrities are celebrating Ganesh Chaturthi:

Kareena Kapoor Khan and Saif Ali Khan

The duo are on the cusp of nurturing their parenthood with their newborn Jeh and first born Taimur. Therefore, Kareena made sure the kids learn the value of celebrating the festivals with family. She shared a series of photos clicked on her home on her Instagram account today. The pic embedded the caption, “Celebrating Ganesh Chaturthi with the loves of my life and Tim Tim’s cute little clay Ganpati”

Taimur also made some adorable clay idols of Ganesha which can be seen in the slide. In the photos, little Tim Tim can also be seen praying with folded hands infront of the deity along with father Saif.

Neil Nitin Mukesh

Actor Neil Nitin Mukesh also took to his Instagram account to share some lovable pictures with family.

In another post he shared an adorable video of him and her daughter, where he can be seen cutely teaching his daughter to hail ‘ GANAPATI BAPPA MORYA’ and after she repeats after him, she places a kiss on her father’s cheek.

Sonu Sood

One of Bollywood’s most respected actor Sonu Sood shared a series a photos on his Instagram account to wish his fans Happy Ganesh Puja. In the pics he can be seen adorably looking at the idol, and he captioned the image, “Ganpati Bappa Morya”.

Kajol

Bollywood actress and Ajay Devgn’s wife Kajol shared a single photo of hers in a classy golden saree, which she captioned, “Welcoming the ‘Vighnaharta’ with immense joy.” followed by a Happy Ganesh Chaturthi wish for her fans.