Watch: Shilpa Shetty trolled for bringing Ganapati home, slams brutality by sharing happy picture with kids

Bollywood celebrities shine on the headlines during the festivals, especially Ganesh Chaturthi being a major celebration in Mumbai. Actress Shilpa Shetty is one among the many who bring the idol home in a grandiose way every year.

However, this year the actress has been facing a big blow in her life as her husband, Raj Kundra is still under police arrest. He is facing legal trouble for allegedly producing and distributing pornographic content through mobile apps.

Shilpa has now returned to work and has been trying to get hers and her children’s life back to normal. In the midst of that, netizens have been trolling her for bringing the idol of the deity home amid her husband’s absence.

In a pic shared by photographer Manav Manglani on his Instagram account on Wedneday, The Hungama 2 actress can be seen taking the covered statue of Ganesha out of car with the help of a few people. Where many people appreciated her for maintaining the festive spirit albeit the situation being tough, some trolled her for celebrating alone. One comment read, “How can she be so happy without her husband normally Indian women they act quite differently if some thing goes against their husbands or any family person” and another person wrote, “Raj kundra ji kaise h ab.”

On the occasion of Ganesh Chaturthi, Shilpa also shared a happy picture of her celebrating the festival with her kids, slamming the trolls that comes towards her and her family. In the picture she can be seen cherishing a cheerful moment with her children as she feed sweets to them.

