Vidyut Jammwal, Nandita Mahtani make engagement official on social media

Bollywood actor Vidyut Jammwal and fashion designer Nandita Mahtani has officially announced their engagement on social media today. The two took to their Instagram and Twitter accordingly to share the news.

Vidyut posted two pictures with his fiance. In the first picture, the couple can be seen climbing a wall, tied to harnesses while holding each other’s hands. Whereas, in the second photo they can be seen posing infront of Taj Mahal, with their backs to the camera.

Sharing the photos, the Commando actor wrote, “Did it the COMMANDO way. 01/09/21″

Nandita on the other hand posted the same two photographs followed by a cozy picture of her and Vidyut’s on her Instagram page with the caption, “Couldn’t keep him hanging any longer…said yes!!1-9-21”

Fans have been showering their love on the comments section, along with congratulatory messages expressing their happiness over the news.

About a week ago, pictures of the two from their Taj Mahal visit sparked engagement rumours. Neha Dhupia also shared the picture with her heartiest congratulations to the couple. However, Vidyut and Nandita were yet to put light on the matter. Today, the couple confirmed the good news on their social media.