Watch: Shiddat trailer, Sunny Kaushal, Radhika Madan play perfect yin and yang pair

The trailer of Shiddat, starring Sunny Kaushal and Radhika Madan has released today, about three weeks prior to the movie release on Disney Plus Hotstar Multiplex.

Directed by Kunal Deshmukh, the story of this film sets around two people who gradually fall in love with each other despite having their marriage fixed with someone else. The trailer also contains clips that shows how the pair can be referred to a ‘perfect yin and yang couple’, as their relationship starts with a series of fights.

The lead characters are named, Kartika (Radhika) and Jaggi (Sunny). The sparkling chemistry between the duo is currently the talk of the town, as fans are eagerly waiting for the film release. It is believed that the number of romantic movies has declined in Bollywood in the past few years, amid which netizens have began to have high expectations from this film.

Along with the lead pair, the two main characters playing the ‘to be bride and groom’ are Diana Penty and Mohit Raina respectively. The movie reveals the answer to a big question, “does true love really exist in today’s world?”

Although, the movie is completely fictional, their is no harm in having faith, and that is the kind of magic the film seems to carry.

Watch Trailer Here:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Radhika Madan (@radhikamadan)