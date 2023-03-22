Varun Dhawan, Janhvi Kapoor-starrer ‘Bawaal’ release date announced; Check Here

Mumbai: The makers of the Varun Dhawan and Janhvi Kapoor-starrer ‘Bawaal’ have announced that the romantic action period drama film is all set to release on October 6.

Post their successful innings with ‘Chhichhore’ starring late actor Sushant Singh Rajput, filmmakers Sajid Nadiadwala and Nitesh Tiwari announced their next project- ‘Bawaal’, took to their respective social media handles to announce the release date.

Nitesh tweeted: “My second association with Sajid sir and a rather intriguing one #BAWAAL starring @Varun_dvnA & #JanhviKapoor will hit the theatres on 6th Oct 2023. #SajidNadiadwala @NGEMovies @earthskynotes @ashwinyiyer @WardaNadiadwala.”



The release of the ‘Bawaal’ had been pushed to a later date. It was earlier scheduled to release in April. According to reports, the reason behind it was said to be the VFX and other technical requirements of the film.

‘Bawaal’ is produced by Sajid Nadiadwala, under the banner of Nadiadwala Grandson, and is co-produced by EarthSky Pictures.

(Inputs from IANS)