Kangana warns Diljit, says he will be arrested for supporting Khalistanis

Actress Kangana Ranaut is back to dig at actor Diljit Dosanjh after a huge spat with the Punjabi singer a few years ago. She also made a new attack on the singer in the midst of the Punjab Police’s attack on Sikh preacher Amritpal Singh, even though the actress posted a warning for him.

Kangana shared a post on Twitter and Instagram Stories, first posted by Swiggy India. It showed a variety of pulses with ‘pulse aagai pulse’ written on it. She tagged Diljit in her tweet and wrote ‘just saying’. She added a Khalistan sticker to Instagram Stories, with the word crossed out. She added, “Diljit Dosanjh ji pols aagai pols.”

In another, she wrote, “All those who supported Khalistanis, remember next number tumhara hai, pols aa chuki hai, yeh woh waqt nahi hai jab koi bhi kuch bhi karta tha, desh ke saath gaddari ya tukde karne ki koshish ab mehengi padegi (Remember next up in you. The police is here. One cannot do whatever they wish to anymore. Betraying the country or wanting to destroy it will cost you big time).”

Amritpal Singh and his associates were the targets of a Punjab Police operation on Saturday, which led to Kangana’s posts. The police said that a total of 114 captures have been put forth in the defense up until this point, and there are areas of strength for an ISI point and unfamiliar financing.

Ravneet Singh Bittu, a congressman from Ludhiana, has accused Diljit of supporting the Khalistanis in 2020. Diljit had responded, “I am an Indian taxpayer who has always stood shoulder-to-shoulder with the nation and Punjab in times of need.”

In the meantime, in 2020, Kangana and Diljit were at odds on social media. He started by mentioning a tweet she had posted in which she had mistakenly identified an elderly woman at the ongoing farmers’ protest as Bilkis, the Shaheen Bagh protest’s face. He also responded to Kangana’s remarks about him, including her request that he declare that he is “not a Khalistani,” but he failed to do so. All of it, Diljit said, was a “drama.”