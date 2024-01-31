Varun Dhawan, Arjun Kapoor and Diljit Dosanjh to star in ‘No Entry 2’, claims reports

Bollywood well-known celebrities, Varun Dhawan, Arjun Kapoor and Diljit Dosanjh are set to star in ‘No Entry 2’. Reportedly, the sequel of the 2005 Salman Khan, Fardeen Khan and Anil Kapoor-starrer is set to release in 2025. The movie is directed by Anees Bazmee and backed by Boney Kapoor.

According to reports from Pinkvilla, No Entry 2 is currently in the works. Reportedly, Boney Kapoor and Zee Studios are partnering for the sequel, which is set to release almost after 20 years of No Entry movie.

“No Entry 2 is a hilarious script that has got every single person excited. The No Entry sequel will go on floors in December 2024 and have a big theatrical release in 2025, marking 20 years of the first part,” Pinkvilla quoted.

The movie is reportedly featuring a big ensemble cast apart from Varun, Arjun and Diljit. However, no official announcement has been made yet in this connection.

Meanwhile, presently, Varun Dhawan is shooting for his next film with Shashank Khaitan and David Dhawan. At the same time Arjun Kapoor is busy with Rohit Shetty’s ‘Singham Again.’

