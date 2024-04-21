Vaani Kapoor basks in the sun, drops pics in orange outfit; Raashii calls her a ‘beauty’

Mumbai: Vaani Kapoor, who is known for her roles in ‘Befikre’, ‘War’, and ‘Bell Bottom’, shared sun-kissed photos of herself in a stunning orange ensemble.

The 35-year-old actress, who was last seen in the 2022 period drama ‘Shamshera’ alongside Ranbir Kapoor, posted two selfies from inside a car.

The actress is donning an orange outfit, complemented by a minimal makeup look. Her hair cascaded freely, and she accessorised with gold earrings.

Basking in the sunlight and flashing a radiant smile for the camera, Vaani captioned the images: “Happy hour.”

However, she did not specify the location where the photos were taken.

Her bestie and actress Raashii Khanna commented on the post, expressing, “Beauty”.

Vaani’s upcoming projects include ‘Khel Khel Mein’ and ‘Raid 2’.