Pankaj Tripathi’s brother-in-law killed in road accident, sister critical

The brother-in-law of Bollywood actor Pankaj Tripathi, Rakesh Tiwari, died in a road accident in Nirsa Bazar of Jharkhand’s Dhanbad. His sister is said to receive critical injuries in the incident.

As per reports, the accident occurred around 4.30 pm at Nirsa Bazar on the Delhi-Kolkata National Highway-2, when the car in which the couple was travelling hit a road divider.

Reportedly, they were en route to West Bengal from Gopalganj district of Bihar. After receiving information about the incident, police reached the spot and took them to the nearby hospital.

However, Rakesh Tiwari was declared dead at the Shahid Nirmal Mahto Medical College Hospital (SNMMCH), Dhanbad. Meanwhile, Tripathi’s sister, who suffered a leg fracture, is out of danger.

In the work front, Pankaj Tripathi was last seen in ‘Murder Mubarak’ on Netflix, and will soon be seen in ‘Mirzapur 3’, ‘Stree 2’ and ‘Metro…In Dino’.

Earlier, the actor said that after working in many good projects he had dreamt of, he has another wish which he completely forgot about – a good holiday.

Pankaj, one of the best in Indian cinema at present, has worked in projects such as ‘Gangs of Wasseypur’, ‘Fukrey’, ‘Newton’, ‘Bareilly Ki Barfi’, ‘Mimi’, ‘Ludo’, ‘Main Atal Hoon’, ‘Stree’, ‘Mirzapur’ and ‘Murder Mubarak’ among many others.