Uorfi Javed’s Instagram account suspended!

Instagram has suspended the account of the popular actress and social media sensation Uorfi Javed. The actress now has a 180-day window to appeal this decision.

The suspension notice, shared by Uorfi on her other social media platforms, indicates that her account and posts will remain inaccessible until an appeal is filed, and a decision is overturned.

Known for her bold and unconventional fashion choices, Uorfi has often been a target of online hate, facing criticism and treats on multiple occasions. This Instagram suspension adds another layer to the challenges she has encountered in the digital space.

The reasons behind the account suspension remain unclear, as Instagram typically takes such actions for violations of community guidelines, including issues related to nudity, hate speech, or user reports. Uorfi Javed has been vocal about the online harassment she faces, including rape threats and death threats, due to her posts and videos.

Uorfi, who gained fame through her participation in Bigg Boss OTT Season 1, has become a social media sensation with a significant following.