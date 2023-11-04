Uorfi Javed reveals “arrest” was a publicity stunt, Faces criminal case

Uorfi Javed has finally addressed the controversy surrounding her alleged “arrest,” admitting that it was all part of a publicity stunt. The incident unfolded when Uorfi was seemingly apprehended by individuals dressed as police officers. This led to widespread speculation on social media about her legal issues. Mumbai Police then stepped in to clarify that the “officials” involved in the videos of her supposed “arrest” were imposters, resulting in the initiation of a criminal case against the actress.

In response to the growing buzz, Uorfi Javed shared a video on her Instagram account, showcasing various fashionable looks while posing behind bars. She captioned the video, “Arrested by the fashion police for my fierce fashion game, but nothing can stop me! Excited to announce FREAKIN’ UORFICATION, my collection launch with @Freakinsindia.”

Additionally, Uorfi posted a photo from her staged “arrest” and clarified, “Arrested by the fashion police. Guys, this was a campaign for a shoot.”

Mumbai Police, in a statement issued on X (formerly Twitter), expressed their disapproval of such acts, stating, “One Can’t Violate Law Of The Land, For Cheap Publicity! A viral video of a woman being allegedly arrested by Mumbai Police, in a case of obscenity is not true – insignia and uniform has been misused.”

Nevertheless, the law enforcement agency took swift action by registering a criminal case against those responsible for the misleading video. The charges include sections 171, 419, 500, and 34 of the Indian Penal Code (IPC). Furthermore, the fake police inspector involved in the stunt has been apprehended, and the vehicle used in the charade has been seized, according to Mumbai Police.