Telugu actor Varun Tej ties knot with Lavanya Tripathi in Italy

Hyderabad: Telugu actor Varun Tej and Lavanya Tripathi have now finally tied the knot, as they have completed all the wedding rituals and took the blessings from priests and their elders.

After traditional Telugu wedding ritual, known as the Pellikoduku Pooja where two souls symbolically tie themselves both physically and spiritually, the couple changed their clothes and donned some grand and stylish attire.

Going with a theme of grandeur and eloquence while mixing it with a traditional touch, Varun’s outfit was designed by Manish Malhotra.

The actor wore a dazzling cream coloured sherwani adorned with a touch of golden hue and a tint of ivory below which he donned a dhoti.

Here are Varun Tej and Lavanya Tripathi photos:

Lavayna’s outfit was also designed by Manish Malhotra, and consisted of a crimson red Kanchivaram saree with a long and dreamy veil, with ‘VarunLav’, which is what the couple is being called, being embroidered on it in a grandiose fashion.

The couple was then accompanied by a massive ‘baarat’.

Taking place in the beautiful landscape of Tuscany, Italy, there was a roster of stars attending the wedding which included Ram Charan, Allu Arjun, Kalyan Pawan, Chiranjeevi, Nithiin, Upasana Konidela, Sneha Reddy and Sai Dharam Tej among others.

There was a massive banquet which was held, with an astoundingly grand setting. Having spared no expense and leaving no stone unturned in making their wedding as bombastic as possible, Varun and Lavanya have tied the knot in style, fashion, glamour, glitz, eloquence, and traditionalism.

