Tejasswi Prakash of Bigg Boss fame to grace unique holi festival in Odisha

Bhubaneswar will see a new way of celebrating Holi this March. The special holi celebration will take place in Blue Splash water park on Puri-Konark marine Drive on March 7 and 8, 2023. This unique Holi fest titled Phal Rasiya will be held with fruit extracts that include orange, watermelon and milk with rose petals.

Phal Rasiya, unique holi festival is being organized by Help Hands Foundation & Glamour77. “The Phal Rasiya will be unique as there will be no chemicals involved, hence it will be safe for the skin” said Rudra Narayan Behera of Help Hands Foundation.

This fest will attract lot of attention as it will not only be celebrated at the water park but also the star attraction of the fest will be actress Tejasswi Prakash of Bigg Boss and Naagin fame.

Moreover, noted Ollywood stars such as Priya Choudhury, Surpriya Nayak, Sasmita Panda, Manaswini, Abhijit das and others are slated to take part in the fest. Apart from film stars there will be mixture of music, fashion show, games, comedy and events at the venue.

Others who were present at the press meet are actress Priya Chaudhury Sanjay Mahakud of Glamour 77, Rudra Narayan Behera of Help Hands Foundation, Blue Splash Water Park Managing director Rajiv Pujari, Upasana Mohanty dental surgeon and Cosmetologist, Panay Jethi Media planner.