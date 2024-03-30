Tamil actor Daniel Balaji dies of heart attack in Chennai

Chennai: In a shocking piece of news, popular Tamil actor Daniel Balaji died of a heart attack in Chennai, said reports on Saturday.

The popular Tamil actor Daniel Balaji died at the age of 48. The actor breathed his last while undergoing treatment at a private hospital in Chennai, said reports.

Film critic Sreedhar Pillai informed about the demise of the actor on his X handle and wrote “#DanielBalaji (48) a fine actor passed away late night due to a cardiac arrest. Who can forget his voice and performance as the antagonist in Vettaiyaadu Vilayaadu, Polladhavan #RIPDanielBalaji.”

Many South Indian actors and fans were shocked at the news and took to their X handles to express their shock and grief. Condolence messages poured in from various quarters.

The actor Daniel Balaji was born in 1975. Daniel had played impressive roles in hit movies such as Vettaiyaadu Vilaiyaadu, Vada Chennai, Maayavan, Bhairava, Black, Bhagavan, Daddy Cool, etc.

