Sunny Deol opens up old clash with SRK, says ‘Time heals everything’

In a recent heart-warming twist, it seems that Bollywood icons Sunny Deol and Shah Rukh Khan have finally put aside their long-standing feud aside. The two actors are well remembered for sharing the screen in ‘Darr.’

From what sources have revealed, the two actors had refrained from talking to each other for a long period of 16 years. However, recent developments suggest that the rift between the both of them has been mended

In a recent interview, Sunny Deol opened up about his reconciliation with SRK. He revealed that the ice was broken when Shah Rukh Khan reached out to congratulate him on the success of ‘Gadar 2.’ Sunny shared that SRK was genuinely happy and told him that the success of Gadar 2 was well deserved.

Sunny Deol even recalled speaking to Gauri Khan and Aryan Khan next. Deol even mentioned that it was after the Khan family had watched ‘Gadar 2’ that Shah Rukh tweeted about the film.

Sunny Deol even acknowledged that they had exchanged their thoughts on conversations on several occasions. Addressing their past rift, he said that time has its own way of healing things and that is how life should be.

The initial clash between the two actors arose from their roles in ‘Darr.’ Sunny Deol, who essayed the protagonist role in the film, expressed his unease with the portrayal of SRK’s stalker character in a more positive light.

Speaking about the same, Sunny stated that he always approaches his work with an open heart and trust. He shared that his only concern was the unexpected glorification of the villain character. As far as the extended period of estrangement was concerned, Sunny clarified that it was not like both of them had stopped talking completely; however, he had distanced himself.

Sunny Deol’s latest ‘Gadar 2,’ has been a hit at the box-office. The film’s collection has crossed the 450-crore mark.