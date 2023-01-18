Sonu Sood gives CPR to an unconscious man at Mumbai Airport

Bollywood actor Sonu Sood once again saved a common man’s life by performing CPR. The actor was returning from Dubai when an unexpected incident occurred at the immigration counter. A middle-aged man lost consciousness in the line and fainted immediately.

Sood immediately began performing cardiopulmonary resuscitation (CPR), cushioning the person’s head. The person regained their breath after a few minutes.

Sonu’s quick actions impressed everyone greatly. They praised him for his extraordinary actions. His efforts were also greatly appreciated by the immigration officers.

The Bollywood star has assisted numerous people since the COVID-19 outbreak engulfed the country. Throughout the second wave of the pandemic, the actor kept in touch with those who were in need. The Bollywood star not only wins hearts on screen with his grand films, but also with his very kind heart.