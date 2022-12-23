Sonu Sood e-meets people outside his residence, distance can’t stop him

Bollywood actor Sonu Sood has assisted numerous people since the covid-19 outbreak engulfed the country. Throughout the second wave of the pandemic, the actor kept in touch with those who were in need.

The Bollywood actor continues to meet with people who come to his house for various reasons, including medical assistance.

Reportedly, the actor is currently out of town. However, a line of people continued to gather outside his Mumbai residence. When he got to know about it, he made a phone call to his associate and communicated with the people waiting for him outside his home.

Take a look:

⁦@SonuSood⁩ lives up to his image of the messiah as he doesn’t let distance stop his good work. Even away from home, he spoke to people lined up outside his house on video call solving their issues.#sonusood pic.twitter.com/xbWN7OIozI — Vinay Saxena (@vinaysaxenaj) December 22, 2022

Distance did not stop the actor from connecting with the people who came to him seeking help. Sonu spoke to them and assured them of possible help from his side.

Notably, Sonu Sood has been helping the needy for a long time through the Sood Charity Foundation.