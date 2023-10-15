Singham Again: Deepika Padukone looks fierce as cop ‘Shakti Shetty’

Deepika Padukone is all set to join Rohit Shetty’s world of cops! Her first look from ‘Singham Again’ was revealed by director Rohit Shetty on Sunday. In the film, Deepika will be seen essaying the role of Ajay Devgn’s sister, Shakti Shetty.

As revealed in the post, Deepika Padukone will be stepping into the shoes of ‘Lady Singham’ in the film. Taking to Instagram, Rohit Shetty described Deepika Padukone’s character in ‘Singham Again’ as a blend of both Sita and Durga. He even mentioned that her role will be both powerful and fierce, making hr the most brutal cop in their ‘Copverse’.

If speculations are to be believed then a female cop as Bajiro Singham’s sister is an attempt at presenting the Singham family as a patriotic one, which is willing to serve the nation.

‘Singham Again’ marks the return of Ajay Devgn as Bajirao Singh. Reportedly, Tiger Shroff will be seen making a cameo in the much awaited film. Akshay Kumar, who recently got off ‘OMG 2’, is also supposed to appear in the film. The movie is to hit the big screens in August 2024.

Speaking of Deepika Padukone’s other projects, the actress was last seen in a special appearance role in ‘Jawan’ alongside Shah Rukh Khan. Apart from which, Deepika will also been seen sharing screen space with Hritik Roshan. The duo will be seen in Siddharth Anand’s ‘Fighter.’ The film will hit the big screens on January 25, 2024.