Shah Rukh Khan announces ‘Buy 1 get 1 free’ offer on ‘Jawan’ tickets

Shah Rukh Khan and Atlee’s blockbuster film ‘Jawan’ has been smashing records at the box office since its release on September 7. It has now joined the Rs 1000 crore club at the global box office and continues its impressive run.

In order to celebrate this phenomenal success, Shah Rukh Khan has a special treat for his fans. Today on September 28, ‘Jawan’ will offer a ‘buy 1 get 1 ticket free’ promotion. The SRK-starrer made its theatrical debut on September 7 and has been a box office sensation since day 1. As of Day 21, the film had already raked in a staggering total of Rs 576.23 crore in India.

‘Jawan’ is now on the verge of touching the remarkable Rs 600 crore milestone within the country. Globally, it has already crossed the Rs 1000 crore mark.

In light of this incredible success, Shah Rukh Khan made the announcement of Jawan’s offer on tickets on social media platform X (formerly Twitter). He wrote, “Bhai ko, behen ko, Dushman ko, Yaar ko And of course, apne Pyaar ko Kal Jawan dikhaaiyega! Chacha-Chachi, Phoopha-Phoophi, Maama-Maami ko Yaani Poore Parivaar ko. Sab ke liye ek ke saath ek free ticket!!! Toh kal se Parivaar, yaar aur pyaar. Just Buy 1 ticket and get the other 1 FREE! Wholesome entertainment with the whole family. In cinemas near you – in Hindi, Tamil & Telugu”

Helmed by acclaimed Tamil filmmaker Atlee, ‘Jawan’ hit screens worldwide in Hindi, Tamil, and Telugu. This action packed also stars Nayanthara, Vijay Sethupathi in lead roles. The film also features Deepika Padukone in a special appearance. At its core, ‘Jawan’ is a father-son story addressing various social and political issues through SRK’s character.

Apart from the leads, the film also features ‘Jawan’ also features Sanya Malhotra, Ridhi Dogra, Priyamani, Sanjeeta Bhattacharya, Lehar Khan, Aaliyah Qureshi, Sunil Grover, and Mukesh Chhabra. Bollywood actor Sanjay Dutt also has a cameo in the film. ‘Jawan’ is presented by Red Chillies Entertainment and produced by Gauri Khan, with Gaurav verma as the co-producer. The commercial entertainer features SRK in a dual role.