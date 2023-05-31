Sara Ali Khan visits Mahakaleshwar temple in Ujjain, offers prayers

Bollywood actress Sara Ali Khan on Wednesday paid obeisance to Lord Shiva at the Mahakaleshwar temple in Ujjain.

She was seen offering prayers at ‘Garbhagriha’.

Sanjay Guru, a priest of Mahakaleshwar temple, said that after paying obeisance at the ‘Garbhagriha’, Sara also participated in prayers to ‘Nandi Baba’. She arrived in Ujjain via Indore early this morning.

The actress, who often visits the temple, also perfomed pooja at ‘Tirthakot Kund’.

#WATCH | Actress Sara Ali Khan offers prayers at Ujjain’s Mahakal temple in Madhya Pradesh pic.twitter.com/qdBYLZlYUK — ANI MP/CG/Rajasthan (@ANI_MP_CG_RJ) May 31, 2023

Sara’s temple visit preceds the release of her upcoming film – ‘Zara Hatke, Zara Bachke’.

Recently the Sara and Vicky Kaushal were spotted at the hanuman Setu temple in Lucknow. Sara was dressed in a white kurta and had covered her hair with a dupatta and Vicky wore a shirt and black trouser.

Sara also shared the picture in her Instagram account and captioned the post writing, “Jai Bholenath.”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Sara Ali Khan (@saraalikhan95)

Inputs from IANS