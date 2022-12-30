Watch: Unseen pictures of Alia Bhatt from her wedding, vacations, pregnancy

Alia Bhatt has had a tremendously memorable year. The actor, who had blockbuster hits in 2022, married her longtime partner Ranbir Kapoor in April of this year.And just a few weeks before 2022 came to a close, the “Darlings” actress gave birth to Raha, her daughter.

On Wednesday, Alia shared some unseen images compiled in a video from the year that she never shared on social media. The clip includes everything, from poses with her cat Edward to never-before-seen photos taken during her pregnancy, wedding, and Heart of Stone filming. It even includes the trips she made in between. “Pics that never made it to the gram,” she captioned it.

Alia Bhatt can be seen in the video enjoying her 29th birthday in the Maldives. The actress also posted a photo from her initial wedding dress fitting, pictures from her haldi ceremony. ‘Walk for two’ was scribbled over another image. Her trip with her sister Shaheen, and some previously unreleased pictures from her pregnancy.

The video also included images of her Diwali 2022 celebration, her time on the set of her Hollywood debut, Heart of Stone, and the first day of training after the birth of her daughter.

Check out the video here:

She married Ranbir Kapoor earlier this year after dating him for five years. The duo got married in an intimate ceremony in April this year. In November, Alia gave birth to her first child, a daughter.

Alia Bhatt delivered four back-to-back blockbuster films this year, including Gangubai Kathiawadi, directed by Sanjay Leela Bhansari, RRR, directed by SS Rajamouli; Bramhastra, directed by Ayan Muherji; and her Maiden production company, Netflix Darlings.

