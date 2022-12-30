Mouni Roy gets body shamed over vacation pics on social media

Mumbai: Actress Mouni Roy, who is currently holidaying in the UAE for the New Years, has been brutally trolled and body shamed over her latest picture on social media.

Mouni took to Instagram, where she shared a photograph of herself dressed in a black bikini with the ocean in the backdrop.

She captioned the image: “ME TO THE SEA x.”

Social media users took to the comment section and trolled her.

One said: “Can someone feed her some food plz.”

“Trust me mam… You are looking so weird… Itna bhi maat diet Koro… Lag tahe Hawa se ur jayogi,” another wrote.

One even compared Mouni to a video game character.

The user wrote: “Animated pubg girl.”

A netizen called her a skeleton.

“Skelton lag rahi hai isshe acha to common ladki achi lagti h.”

On the work front, Mouni was last seen on screen in Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt-starrer ‘Brahmastra Part One: Shiva.’ She will next be seen in Sanjay Dutt’s ‘The Virgin Tree’. She was also seen in a music video titled ‘Gatividhi’ with Yo Yo Honey Singh.