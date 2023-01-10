Samantha Ruth Prabhu react to the tweet that said she’s ‘lost her charm and glow’: Outpouring support for Samantha

Mumbai: Actress Samantha Ruth Prabhu, who is gearing up for the release of her upcoming historical drama film ‘Shaakuntalam’, recently reacted to a tweet which claimed that the actress has “lost her charm and glow.”

A verified Twitter handle posted a picture of the actress from the trailer launch event of ‘Shaakuntalam’ and wrote on the picture: “Feeling sad for Samantha. She lost all her charm and glow. When everyone thought she came out of divorce strongly and her professional life is seeing heights, myositis hit her badly, making her weak again.”

I pray you never have to go through months of treatment and medication like I did ..

And here’s some love from me to add to your glow 🤍 https://t.co/DmKpRSUc1a — Samantha (@Samanthaprabhu2) January 9, 2023



Samantha, who looked beautiful in an ivory-coloured saree and accessorised her look with glasses, replied to the said tweet: “I pray you never have to go through months of treatment and medication like I did…And here’s some love from me to add to your glow.”

Samantha was diagnosed with an autoimmune condition called Myositis last year. The autoimmune disorder that makes a person’s immune system attack their muscles. It causes chronic inflammation – swelling that comes and goes over a long time.

On the professional front, Samantha, who made her big digital debut with the Prime Video series ‘The Family Man 2’, will reportedly also feature in the Indian Prime Video original of ‘Citadel’ as well.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Samantha (@samantharuthprabhuoffl)

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Samantha (@samantharuthprabhuoffl)



“I pray you never have to go through months of treatment and medication like I did .. And here’s some love from me to add to your glow.”

This was how actor Samantha Ruth Prabhu responded to a tweet that she “lost all her charm and glow”.

Hours after Samantha attended trailer launch of her upcoming film Shaakuntalam, a tweet shocked all her fans.

“Feeling sad for Samantha she lost all her charm and glow. When everyone thought she came out of divorce strongly and her professional life is seeing heights, Myositis hit her badly, making her weak again,” reads the tweet from a verified Twitter handle.

Samantha received an outpouring of support from Netizens.

A Twitter user wrote: “As someone who has an autoimmune disease, and went through heaps of experimental treatments including steroids, with all the effects of illness & treatment that showed up visibly, these kinds of condescending remarks can feel brutal. I feel sorry for those that can’t see.”

To this, Samantha added: “In a world where you can be anything … Be kind!!” She added: “You are beautiful.”

Another Twitter user wrote: “I have three auto immune patients at home MS/SS and PS, affecting nerves, muscles and skin respectively. You are a fighter and so are my family members. Be strong and we will overcome everything.”

She had earlier stated the toughest part of her ‘Shaakuntalam’ shoot was maintaining her grace and posture.

Scheduled to hit screens worldwide on February 17, this will be Samantha’s first 2023 movie.

(Inputs from IANS)